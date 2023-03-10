PRES.YOON TO VISIT JAPAN FOR SUMMIT News Today 입력 2023.03.10 (14:55) 수정 2023.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon is set to visit Japan on the 16th for two days for a bilateral summit. The main agenda of his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will likely be follow-up measures to the wartime forced labor solution.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has been invited by the Japanese government to visit the country on March 16th and 17th. The leaders of both sides will be meeting just ten days after Seoul announced its compensation plan for wartime forced laborers. South Korea's top office announced that bilateral exchanges that had been suspended for the past 12 years have now resumed, officially declaring the restoration of so-called "shuttle diplomacy." "Shuttle diplomacy" refers to the annual visits made by the leaders of the two countries, a symbol of bilateral cooperation. It has been suspended since 2011. The top office said Yoon's visit to Japan would expand cooperation in security, economy, and socio-cultural areas and further promote exchanges.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-han(Nat‘l Security advisor) : "Forced wartime labor solution has been announced. I believe it will provide an opportunity to improve bilateral ties earnestly and comprehensively."



The top priority at the summit will likely be follow-up measures to the wartime forced labor solution. The two governments are likely to discuss the removal of Japan's export restrictions and reactivation of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. The two sides may also discuss Japan's 'sincere response' such as Japanese war criminal companies making a statement of regret or making donations through an economic group.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister) : "The Japanese gov’t is assessing the S. Korean government's measures about the forced labor issue."



For now, both sides are refraining from commenting on detailed summit agendas. Some likely topics include strengthening cooperation in economic security and promoting social, cultural and human exchanges. President Yoon and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also announce a declaration containing new ideas about bilateral relations. Following his summit with the Japanese leader, President Yoon hopes to further strengthen trilateral cooperation at the Seoul-Washington summit scheduled for next month.

