ARRESTS MADE AT CONSTRUCTION SITES News Today 입력 2023.03.10 (14:55) 수정 2023.03.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The police announced their mid-results of their investigations into illegal activities taking place at construction sites, including extortion and violence. Some 2,800 people were caught and 29 of them were arrested. The two major labor union federations have blasted police for oppressing labor unions' activities citing just a few isolated cases of wrongdoing.



[Pkg]



A logistics center construction site in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. A labor union vehicle blocks a large crane from entering. Labor union members stand in the way of incoming construction site workers.



[Soundbite] (Staff at construction site (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We couldn‘t work and the construction was not finished. We sustained losses and so did the construction company. It was too much to bear for us."



Three senior members of a labor union have been arrested for extorting 270 million won in return for stopping their obstructive behavior. Police cracking down on illicit acts at construction sites have caught some 2,800 people over the past three months. Most of them, in fact 75 percent, were caught for extortion. Of those, 29 were arrested, and 102 others were transferred to prosecutors for investigation. About 77 percent of all violators and 62 percent of those sent for investigation were members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions. In some cases, organized crime rings either joined local labor unions or reported labor unions to meddle in their operation. Police have arrested three members of organized crime rings from Incheon and Chungcheongbuk-do Province for allegedly extorting tens of thousands of won from builders. The two major labor union federations have blasted police for oppressing labor unions' activities citing just a few isolated cases of wrongdoing while condoning builders' illegal acts.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-tae(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "The majority of illegal acts have nothing to do with us. They should specify which labor union it is."



[Soundbite] (Federation of Korean Trade Unions official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "As far as I know some members were involved in blackmail and intimidation. But it’s unfortunate to see all construction workers being criticized."



The police plan to continue the crackdown on illegal acts at construction sites through June 25.

ARRESTS MADE AT CONSTRUCTION SITES

입력 2023-03-10 14:55:11 수정 2023-03-10 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The police announced their mid-results of their investigations into illegal activities taking place at construction sites, including extortion and violence. Some 2,800 people were caught and 29 of them were arrested. The two major labor union federations have blasted police for oppressing labor unions' activities citing just a few isolated cases of wrongdoing.



[Pkg]



A logistics center construction site in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. A labor union vehicle blocks a large crane from entering. Labor union members stand in the way of incoming construction site workers.



[Soundbite] (Staff at construction site (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We couldn‘t work and the construction was not finished. We sustained losses and so did the construction company. It was too much to bear for us."



Three senior members of a labor union have been arrested for extorting 270 million won in return for stopping their obstructive behavior. Police cracking down on illicit acts at construction sites have caught some 2,800 people over the past three months. Most of them, in fact 75 percent, were caught for extortion. Of those, 29 were arrested, and 102 others were transferred to prosecutors for investigation. About 77 percent of all violators and 62 percent of those sent for investigation were members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions. In some cases, organized crime rings either joined local labor unions or reported labor unions to meddle in their operation. Police have arrested three members of organized crime rings from Incheon and Chungcheongbuk-do Province for allegedly extorting tens of thousands of won from builders. The two major labor union federations have blasted police for oppressing labor unions' activities citing just a few isolated cases of wrongdoing while condoning builders' illegal acts.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-tae(Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "The majority of illegal acts have nothing to do with us. They should specify which labor union it is."



[Soundbite] (Federation of Korean Trade Unions official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "As far as I know some members were involved in blackmail and intimidation. But it’s unfortunate to see all construction workers being criticized."



The police plan to continue the crackdown on illegal acts at construction sites through June 25.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

