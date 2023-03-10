CORNELIAN CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL News Today 입력 2023.03.10 (14:55) 수정 2023.03.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



What a cold snowy winter it was. With Spring just around the corner, we finish off today's news by taking you to Gurye, Jeollanam-do Province where yellow cornelian cherry blossoms are in full bloom



[Pkg]



Yellow blossoms bask in the sun after a long, cold winter. Every valley and neighborhood is blanketed with bright yellow cornelian cherry flowers. Tourists take pictures against the scenic backdrop and stroll in the valley. Couples make special memories surrounded by the picturesque ambience.



[Soundbite] Kim Han-yeon(Jinju resident) : "It’s good to feel spring so up close."



This family of three generations is enjoying time together. The cornelian cherry blossoms make everyone smile.



[Soundbite] Choi Sung-kwan(Namwon resident) : "The nice weather and the blooming flowers uplift my spirit."



Gurye, Jeollanam-do Province is hosting a cornelian cherry blossom festival for the first time in four years after a long pandemic. For the first time ever, the festival features a cornelian cherry peeling competition, a stamp tour using a smartphone app, and a strolling event.



[Soundbite] Cho Nam-hoon(Cornelian cherry blossom festival organizing committee) : "I hope our visitors will be able to recharge and heal while soaking in the beauty of nature."



Southern regions including Gurye, Gwangyang and Yeongam are celebrating the arrival of spring by hosting spring blossom festivals.

