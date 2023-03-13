TIRE FIRM VOWS TO MINIMIZE FIRE DAMAGE News Today 입력 2023.03.13 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.13 (16:45)

Anchor Lead]



Hankook Tire and Technology says it is working to identify the cause of the fire and scale of direct and indirect damage at its plant in Daejeon. The tire maker said in a statement Monday that it will do its best to bring the situation under control and complete the repair as quickly as possible to minimize the losses. The Daejeon plant produces an average of 45,000 tires daily.

입력 2023-03-13

