“COMPENSATION PLAN IS CAMPAIGN PLEDGE”

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office continues to pledge that their compensation plan for Japan's wartime forced labor victims was part of the campaign pledge and that it was a decision made for the future. The ruling party endorsed such 'decision', and the opposition party lashed out saying that the government is trying to brainwash the public by repeatedly saying its decision is "future-oriented."



[Pkg]



The presidential office has disclosed President Yoon Suk Yeol's closing remarks made at a Cabinet meeting the day after the government announced its decision on wartime forced labor compensation.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President (March 7)) : "My decision on forced labor compensation is part of my campaign pledges made to the people."



Yoon said the plan was part of his campaign pledge to uphold the 1998 Korea-Japan joint declaration adopted by former President Kim Dae-jung and former Japanese PM Keizō Obuchi. The top office has also disclosed a short video where Yoon says he takes responsibility for everything, showing his will to shoulder the political burden for his decision. The ruling party has expressed endorsement.



[Soundbite] Jang Dong-hyeok(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "President Yoon’s decision is aimed at solving past issues between the two countries including the court ruling on wartime forced labor."



The remarks apparently seek to persuade the public, which holds a negative view on the government's decision, while having Tokyo reciprocate for it. On March 9, Japan's foreign ministry made remarks that appear to deny wartime forced labor. The top office responded by just saying Yoon's counterpart at the upcoming Korea-Japan summit will be PM Kishida. It said the remarks have no particular meaning because this is how Tokyo usually answered questions posed by right-wing lawmakers in the past. The opposition bloc lashed out at the government for violating its campaign pledges by succumbing to Japan. It said the government is trying to brainwash the public by repeatedly saying its decision is "future-oriented.“



[Soundbite] Lim O-kyeong(Spokesperson, Democratic Party) : "Japan still unabashedly denies forced labor. Why is S. Korea’s president defending Japan?"



The 1998 declaration contains the phrase "Japan's remorse and apology." Tokyo's sincere response for the sake of the two nations' future will likely top the agenda of the upcoming summit.

