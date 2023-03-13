NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.03.13 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Pension Service is seeking ways to minimize losses from the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The agency said it is keeping a close eye on the situation following the closures of the two U.S. banks. The NPS is known to be holding about 100,000 shares in the Silicon Valley Bank Financial Group. As of 2021, it was also holding shares worth six billion won in Signature Bank.

South Korean industries are able to reduce greenhouse gases by just as much as a third of the goal set by the previous Moon Jae-in administration. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Monday that the nation can curtail 13 million tons of greenhouse gases by 2030, which is just five percent of emissions in 2018. In October of 2021, the Moon administration announced plans to achieve a 40 percent reduction from the 2018 emissions by 2030.

