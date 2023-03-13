HANBOK FASHION SHOW HELD IN DUBAI News Today 입력 2023.03.13 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A hanbok fashion show was held last week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fashion show was organized to make hanbok more familiar to the people of Dubai comprising some 190 nationalities, and models of multiple nationalities, races, and gender took the stage representing diversity.



[Pkg]



Models representing the United Arab Emirates and Korea walk out together on the runway. They are dressed in hanbok inspired by the two countries' national flags.



[Soundbite] Fatima(Iranian Nationality)



The models showed a wide range of hanbok, including the royal costumes and wedding garbs, in addition to daily wear. Most of the models were non-Koreans. The fashion show was organized to make hanbok more familiar to the people of Dubai comprising some 190 nationalities.



[Soundbite] Ham Eun-jeong(Hanbok Designer) : "They show different charms than seen in Koreans. I had the local models wear hanbok, believing that it would gain more positive global response."



Hanbok feels more comfortable to most locals who prefer clothes that do not expose the body due to religious reasons.



[Soundbite] Nezla(UAE Nationality)



This event was organized as a part of an international art festival held in Dubai.



[Soundbite] Moon Byung-jun(Consul General of S. Korea in Dubai) : "This event was organized to introduce the beauty of hanbok at a large-scale int’l art festival."



Korea's tea ceremony and 93 other artworks were showcased for the first time at the art festival to display the beauty of Korean culture.

