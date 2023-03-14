JCS “N. KOREA FIRES TWO SRBMs” News Today 입력 2023.03.14 (15:01) 수정 2023.03.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday. The military said their joint exercise drill with the U.S. will continue as planned, adding that they're maintaining a full readiness posture.



[Pkg]



North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it detected the launch from the Jangyon area in Hwanghaenam-do Province roughly between 7:41 a.m. and 7:51 a.m. The missiles are believed to have flown about 620 kilometers before landing in the East Sea. Intelligence authorities in Seoul and Washington are analyzing the specifics of the launch including the travel distance and altitude. The latest firing comes two days after the regime fired two cruise missiles from a submarine in the Sinpo area on Sunday. It is also the second ballistic missile launch in five days after six close-range ballistic missiles were fired from

Nampo last Thursday. Overall, this marks the fifth ballistic missile launch so far this year. The latest provocation is seen as a protest to the South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield joint military exercise which kicked off Monday. As the exercise just started, it's possible that Pyongyang may well stage more acts of aggression. The South Korean military condemned the back to back ballistic missile launches as a significant provocation that harms peace and stability in the international community and urged the North to stop.



[Soundbite] Jeon Ha-kyu(Defense Ministry Spokesperson) : "Even if the N. Korea tries to sabotage the Freedom Shield exercise through missile provocations, the allies will proceed with training and drills as normal."



On Saturday, the North held an extended meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central military commission chaired by leader Kim Jong-un and adopted what it called "important action plans to enable an offensive use of its war deterrence." During a missile launch field inspection on Thursday, Kim stressed the need to always stay alert to all types of frantic war preparations by the enemy and urged troops to maintain overwhelming response capabilities to subdue the enemy at any time.

