S. KOREA BEEFS UP THREE-AXIS SYSTEM News Today 입력 2023.03.14 (15:01) 수정 2023.03.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Amid North Korea's continued missile provocations, the South Korean military has decided to purchase missile interceptors and also develop domestic ship-to-air missiles. The government plans to allocate more than 7 trillion won in budget for bolstering the three-axis defense system against North Korea and its missile threats, including deploying more F-35A stealth fighters.



[Pkg]



The SM-6 ship-to-air missile with a maximum range reaching 400km It can intercept the enemy's aircraft, ships, cruise missiles and even ballistic missiles. The South Korean military has decided to purchase the SM-6 missile interceptors from the U.S. and load them onto the King Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer by 2031. The deal will cost 770 billion won. So far, South Korea's Aegis destroyers could only detect and trace North Korean ballistic missiles, but intercepting them was deemed difficult. Once the SM-6 with the maximum interception altitude of 35km are introduced, they will be able to defend against the enemy's missiles in conjunction with the Patriot missiles deployed on land. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration has decided to develop and mass-produce ship-to-air missiles domestically and deploy them on next-generation Korean destroyers.



[Soundbite] Choi Kyung-ho(Defense Acquisition Program Administration) : "These missiles can intercept at diverse altitudes. Our capabilities to defend against the enemy’s cruise and ballistic missiles are expected to improve."



The military will also deploy more F-35A stealth fighters that can secretly strike North Korean nuclear and missile facilities when deemed necessary. It will invest 3.75 trillion won by 2028 to strategize about 20 stealth aircraft. The number of Air Force-owned F-35As is to be expanded from 40 to 60 to beef up deterrence capabilities against North Korean threat. The military has decided to develop domestic unmanned reconnaissance aircraft to be either deployed in destroyers or on northwestern islands of Korea. The government held a Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee meeting on Monday to set a 7.3 trillion won budget for bolstering the three-axis defense system. South Korea is competing to secure a response weapons system to stay ahead of North Korea's new weapons system.

S. KOREA BEEFS UP THREE-AXIS SYSTEM

입력 2023-03-14 15:01:40 수정 2023-03-14 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Amid North Korea's continued missile provocations, the South Korean military has decided to purchase missile interceptors and also develop domestic ship-to-air missiles. The government plans to allocate more than 7 trillion won in budget for bolstering the three-axis defense system against North Korea and its missile threats, including deploying more F-35A stealth fighters.



[Pkg]



The SM-6 ship-to-air missile with a maximum range reaching 400km It can intercept the enemy's aircraft, ships, cruise missiles and even ballistic missiles. The South Korean military has decided to purchase the SM-6 missile interceptors from the U.S. and load them onto the King Jeongjo the Great Aegis destroyer by 2031. The deal will cost 770 billion won. So far, South Korea's Aegis destroyers could only detect and trace North Korean ballistic missiles, but intercepting them was deemed difficult. Once the SM-6 with the maximum interception altitude of 35km are introduced, they will be able to defend against the enemy's missiles in conjunction with the Patriot missiles deployed on land. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration has decided to develop and mass-produce ship-to-air missiles domestically and deploy them on next-generation Korean destroyers.



[Soundbite] Choi Kyung-ho(Defense Acquisition Program Administration) : "These missiles can intercept at diverse altitudes. Our capabilities to defend against the enemy’s cruise and ballistic missiles are expected to improve."



The military will also deploy more F-35A stealth fighters that can secretly strike North Korean nuclear and missile facilities when deemed necessary. It will invest 3.75 trillion won by 2028 to strategize about 20 stealth aircraft. The number of Air Force-owned F-35As is to be expanded from 40 to 60 to beef up deterrence capabilities against North Korean threat. The military has decided to develop domestic unmanned reconnaissance aircraft to be either deployed in destroyers or on northwestern islands of Korea. The government held a Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee meeting on Monday to set a 7.3 trillion won budget for bolstering the three-axis defense system. South Korea is competing to secure a response weapons system to stay ahead of North Korea's new weapons system.