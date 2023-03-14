FORCED LABOR VICTIMS REJECT GOV’T PLAN News Today 입력 2023.03.14 (15:01) 수정 2023.03.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The three surviving Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor delivered their official stance to the government Monday, saying that they will not accept compensation payment by a third party without Japan's direct apology. The conflict between Korea and Japan now seems to have spread to the victims and the Korean government.



[Pkg]



"Without Japan's direct apology, compensation payment by a third party is unacceptable." That was the official statement of three surviving Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor delivered to the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan. They have also sent it to Nippon Steel and are also considering sending a copy to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This is to leave written evidence in preparation for legal disputes that will take place in the future.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-hwan(The Center for Historical Truth and Justice) : "This is a new beginning. It is not the end. We will work to receive a ruling on liquidating the Japanese firms’ assets in S. Korea. We will continue with legal proceedings to help the victims receive compensation."



The key point of Seoul's plan is to compensate the victims through a domestic foundation, not the responsible Japanese companies. If the victims continue to reject the compensation, the government plans to end related legal proceedings even by depositing the fund to the court. The opposing victims want to have a court decide on whether or not the government as a third party is entitled to end the legal proceedings.



[Soundbite] Kim Se-eun(Lawyer, Haemaru Law Firm) : "If a single victim doesn’t agree to the government’s plan, it is impossible to completely block the compulsory execution proceedings."



Another legal battle is expected to take place between the government and the victims. Experts specializing in Korea-Japan relations are calling on Tokyo to take corresponding measures.



[Soundbite] Kim Sook-hyun(Institute for Nat’l Security Strategy) : "If there are no responses from the Japanese gov’t, resistance in S. Korea will inevitably grow. In turn, this will lead to S. Korea-Japan relations getting strained again. If so, the entire responsibility will be placed on the Japanese gov’t."



The presidential office says there are talks underway to have the accused Japanese firms participate in a future youth fund. However, this is unlikely to change the victims' stance as it's not direct compensation from the companies.

