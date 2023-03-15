YOON ORDERS REVIEW OF WORKWEEK REFORM News Today 입력 2023.03.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ministry of labor recently laid out its plans to overhaul the working hour system and extend weekly working hours to maximum 69 hours from the existing 52 hours. The purpose was to allow workers to work as much as they can when they're busy and take longer breaks, but concerns rose over workers having to work overtime for free. In response to such public backlash, President Yoon ordered the government to reexamine its legal push to make such changes.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a review of the planned revision to the planned reform of the workweek system that allows a maximum 69 hours of work per week. Yoon asked officials to listen closely to opinions especially expressed by young people, known as the MZ generation, and review areas that need to be fixed in the bill. The presidential office called for more communication with the public, citing insufficient explanation about the purpose of the reform in terms of expanding workers' rights and interests. It promised to listen to the opinions of workers, especially young workers, during the legislative preview period by way of opinion polls and other measures in order to complement the reform plan. The top office used the expression "complement" but apparently is neither ruling out a complete withdrawal of the plan if public backlash does not subside. The top office seems to be aware of the negative public sentiment against the reform plan especially evident online as well as opposition expressed by young labor union members. During a meeting with his top aides, Yoon also pointed to the fact that public opinion was not properly recognized. One senior presidential official said no matter how great a policy, if the public objects, then it can't be implemented, and hinted at considering all possible scenarios. Yoon's latest order has placed the ruling People Power Party in a tough spot. Up until Tuesday morning, the PPP stuck to its hardline stance about fending off left-leaning arguments, but by the afternoon, it called for improved communication.



[Soundbite] Lim Lee-ja(People Power Party) : "If communication is lacking, we will communicate more and do more research to make the right legislation."



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who criticized the reform plan as a regressive policy, has welcomed the latest move.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Scrapping the plan would be better, but ordering a review is still fortunate."



The minor opposition Justice Party demanded the plan be immediately scrapped and accused the president of trying to divide workers, referring to his mention of the MZ generation.

