YOON-KISHIDA SUMMIT SET FOR THURSDAY News Today 입력 2023.03.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon is to visit Japan for two nights tomorrow. Following a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, he will also meet with politicians, business figures, and college students. Yoon is expected to ask for cooperation from the Japanese government regarding South Korea's request for a sincere response from Japan on the wartime issue, and also stress 'the future of the two countries bilateral ties' during his state visit.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, the first day of his two-day visit to Japan. The top office said the resumption of shuttle diplomacy after 12 years marks an important milestone in improving bilateral relations.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-han(Nat‘l Security advisor) : "The two leaders will discuss ways to normalize bilateral relations across the board including the implementation of S. Korea’s wartime forced labor compensation plan."



The security adviser did not elaborate on what discussions will take place during the summit as a follow-up to Seoul's announced solution to the wartime forced labor compensation issue. However plans are being coordinated for President Yoon to meet with Japanese politicians, business figures and university students on the second day of his visit, which is viewed as a follow-up to the compensation plan. Yoon is expected to meet with former Japanese PMs Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga. In light of some anti-Korean sentiment present within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Yoon is expected to ask for cooperation from the former leaders regarding South Korea's request for a sincere response from Japan on the wartime issue.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-han(Nat‘l Security advisor) : "It will be a great opportunity for President Yoon to ask Japanese politicians to play an active role in building future-oriented ties."



As for Yoon's meeting with business officials from both countries, the presidential office expects discussions on deepening economic cooperation and an agreement to be struck on setting up a so-called "future fund" that involves the participation of Japanese firms accused of wartime forced labor. Yoon will also give a lecture to Korean and Japanese university students and emphasize that his visit to Japan was a critical decision made for the future. Yoon's itinerary in Japan can be seen as a sequence of follow-up steps to the government's forced labor compensation plan. Whether he can persuade Tokyo to convey a sincere response during the short trip remains to be seen.

YOON-KISHIDA SUMMIT SET FOR THURSDAY

입력 2023-03-15 15:09:45 수정 2023-03-15 16:45:02 News Today

