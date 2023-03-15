PARTIES CLASH OVER COMPENSATION PLAN News Today 입력 2023.03.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ahead of the South Korea-Japan summit, tensions are rising between rival parties over the government's compensation plans for Japan's wartime forced labor victims. The ruling People Power Party said the bill exclusively voted by the opposition party that demands the forced labor compensation plan be scrapped is invalid, and main opposition Democratic Party pressured President Yoon by proposing four agenda items for the upcoming summit.



[Pkg]



The ruling People Power Party has blasted Monday's vote on a bill by the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee that demands the forced labor compensation plan be scrapped. The PPP says the move will only ruin the government's efforts to mend ties with Japan. The PPP said even though the committee chief, a ruling party member, was in his office and urged the parties to reach a consensus, the opposition bloc managed the committee illegally, and therefore the resolution should be considered invalid. It added that the government's plan is the only way to normalize Korea's relations with Japan and comply with the Supreme Court ruling, adding that the international community also recognizes it.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "Even the U.S. and EU have welcomed President Yoon’s decision. It means he has made the right choice to usher in a better future for the country."



The Democratic Party is repeatedly demanding the Yoon administration withdraw its decision, saying its incompetent diplomacy toward Japan has seriously undermined the nation's reputation. The DP has also proposed four agenda items for the upcoming summit with Tokyo. They include suspending the normalization of GSOMIA until Japan lifts export restrictions on Korea, making Japan scrap plans to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, and having Tokyo stop its territorial claims to the Dokdo islets.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "Japan has included Dokdo islets in its territory after 35 years. Is the gov’t willing to let Japan take Dokdo as well in order to mend bilateral relations?"



The DP held a press conference on Wednesday in front of the presidential office to condemn the government's compensation plan and vowed to step up its offensive. Meanwhile, Justice Party Rep. Kang Eun-mi has proposed a national referendum on the plan and said if the government is not confident about the outcome, it should withdraw its decision immediately.

