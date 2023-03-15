NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.03.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The fire at the Hankook Tire plant in Daejeon was completely extinguished at around 8:00 a.m. The fire that started on Sunday night caused eleven people to suffer light injuries such as smoke inhalation and burned down one 80,000-square-meter building and 210,000 tires stored there. Police and firefighters plan to conduct additional forensic analysis to find out the exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

Hyundai and Kia Motors became the world's third largest car maker last year in terms of vehicle sales, following Toyota and Volkswagen. Hyundai Motor Group announced today in its sales performance report that roughly 6.84 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles were sold worldwide last year. In first place was Japan's Toyota that sold 10.48 million vehicles and coming in second was German-based Volkswagen that recorded 8.48 million vehicles sold. This is the first time that Hyundai Motor Group ranked in the global top three since it became the fifth largest car maker in 2010.

