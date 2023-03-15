MASK RULE IN PUBLIC TRANSIT RELAXED News Today 입력 2023.03.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Turning to COVID-19 updates. Mandatory mask wearing in Korea will be lifted in public transportations and pharmacies within large facilities starting March 20th. Let's take a look at the changes.



[Pkg]



Starting next Monday, people are no longer required to wear masks on public transportation. The government decided at Wednesday's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting that the mask-wearing regulation will be changed further. Authorities concluded that the disease control situation in Korea has remained under control since the indoor mask-wearing mandate became a recommendation on January 30th.



[Soundbite] Han Chang-sub(Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "We concluded that disease control situation is stable given that average daily cases fell 38% and new critical cases 55% and no new variant has emerged."



Subsequently, people riding public transportation like bus or subway are no longer required, only recommended, to wear masks. About two years and five months have passed since public transit passengers were mandated to wear masks. Also included in the rule changes are open-style pharmacies located in large facilities such as supermarkets or train stations. Those not wearing masks at these locations will no longer be fined. However, the government strongly recommended that, despite these relaxed regulations, seniors and other high-risk groups, people using public transportation during rush hours and pharmacy employees still wear masks. The mandatory rule to wear masks also remains in place for ordinary pharmacies, hospitals and other medical institutions, and nursing homes and facilities prone to infection.



[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Several disease control measures will be adjusted gradually. A new set of changes will be announced at the end of March after undergoing review."



Other remaining disease control measures such as the seven-day mandatory isolation rule will likely be discussed after the WHO declares an end to the COVID-19 emergency in late April or early May.

