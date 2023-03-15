GOV’T FAST-TRACKS GADEOK AIRPORT OPENING News Today 입력 2023.03.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Gadeok New Airport in Busan is set to open at the end of 2029, around 5 years and 6 months earlier than planned. The adjustment is in line with the 2030 World Expo, which the city is hoping to host. To reduce time, the initial plan to build an offshore airport has been scrapped. Instead, the airport will be built using a land and sea reclamation method.



[Pkg]



Guksubong Peak on the southernmost tip of Gadeokdo Island in Busan This is where Gadeok New Airport is to be built. The passenger terminal will be located on land, to the south of the peak, while the 3500m runway is to be built above sea, to the east. This is the basic plan for Gadeok Airport construction announced by the transport ministry. The project is estimated to cost 13.76 trillion won. The initial plan to build an offshore airport has been scrapped. Instead, the airport will be built using a land and sea reclamation method. The focus is on minimizing costs and shortening the construction period. Building an offshore airport takes nine years and eight months. The new plan is said to cut the construction period by about five years. The ministry says the new airport will open in December 2029.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hong(Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport) : "We will work out the details of construction during the remaining period and ensure the airport’s safety and quality so it can open sooner."



The ministry is to finalize the basic plan within this year and launch construction in late 2024. Busan has welcomed the possibility of the new airport opening before the 2030 World Expo, which the city is hoping to host.



[Soundbite] Park Heong-joon(Busan Mayor) : "The gov’t has reached a decision in line with its two promises: Early opening and Safety."



With the plan to complete the airport earlier confirmed, construction is expected to gain pace. The layout of airport facilities, such as passenger and cargo terminals and moorings, will be finalized after discussing it with relevant authorities.

