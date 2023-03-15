HISTORY OF BLACK PORCELAIN ‘HEUKJA’ News Today 입력 2023.03.15 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



When we think of Korean porcelain, we usually think of celadon and white porcelain. But, black porcelain, relatively unknown, was also part of people's everyday lives from the Goryeo area to the early modern area. We wrap up today's news by taking you to the world of 'HEUKJA'.



[Pkg]



This is a liquor bottle from the Joseon dynasty era. Patterns made by black glaze trickling down the flask further enhance its allure. Called Heukja or Oja in Korean, it is porcelain covered in black glaze which contains oxidized steel. The steel combined with fire and oxygen is responsible for the diverse spectrum of black hues.



[Soundbite] Oh Seon-young(Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "I only thought there was one kind of black, but I realized through this exhibition there is a wide array of black colors."



Black porcelain was produced from the Goryeo era, influenced by China which had an advanced tea culture. They were often made as teacups and teakettles for the aristocrats. In the Joseon era, black porcelain expanded its use, and transformed into a range of daily utensils such as condiment jars and liquor bottles for commoners.



[Soundbite] Han Jeong-woon(Gyeonggi Museum of Contemporary Ceramic Art) : "Black porcelain was widely used as containers for fermented paste which was popular in the latter Joseon period as it didn’t leak or discolor."



Then, during the industrialization period from Japanese colonization to the early modern era, black porcelain was used to make tourist souvenirs popular among Japanese, reflecting a poignant part of Korean history. Around this time, Heukja was also known as lacquer due to the glossy luster that gave resemblance to woodenware varnished with lacquer. During the Korean War, only lacquer ware kilns in Icheon survived the conflict when kilns were destroyed nationwide, paving the way for Icheon's now famous porcelain industry. It's rare to see black porcelain these days with declining demand and new trends in ceramics, but history shows that Heukja has been very near and dear to the Korean people.

