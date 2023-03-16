MARRIAGES DROP TO RECORD LOW IN 2022 News Today 입력 2023.03.16 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of marriages dropped to a record low in Korea last year. According to data released by Statistics Korea on Thursday, 191,700 marriages were reported in 2022, down 800 from the previous year. However, the drop was the smallest in a decade, as couples have held wedding ceremonies that were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of international marriages between Korean citizens and foreigners grew 30 percent. The number of marriages fell to the 200,000 level in 2016 and then to some 100,000 in 2021.

