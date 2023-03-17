TWO LEADERS FORGE FRIENDSHIP OVER DINNER News Today 입력 2023.03.17 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



After the two leaders held their summit and press conference at the Japanese Prime Minister's residence, they headed for dinner and then moved to another location where they had a friendly conversation without any attendants. Local media also paid attention to the bilateral summit held in Japan in 12 years, but voices calling for Japan's apology and repentance also continued.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida headed to Ginza, Tokyo's top shopping district, following their summit and press conference at the Prime Minister's residence.



[Soundbite] (NHK Reporter) : "I’m in Ginza, Tokyo. Prime Minister Kishida and President Yoon will visit the Japanese restaurant behind me shortly."



President Yoon and the First Lady attended the dinner hosted by PM Kishida and his wife. After dinner, the two leaders went to a restaurant located about 300 meters away. They had a friendly conversation there without any attendants, accompanied only by their interpreters. The venue was chosen in consideration of some of President Yoon's favorite dishes. As the latest summit helped restore the so-called 'shuttle diplomacy' between the two leaders, even the locals showed keen interest and are brimming with high expectations. News about the summit was aired at the top of every hour to report on the potential for improved ties and projections on the damage compensation for wartime forced labor. Assemblies both welcoming and protesting the summit were held simultaneously around the Prime Minister's residence where the two leaders met. The summit marks the beginning of efforts to improve bilateral relationship but the voices calling for Japan's apology and repentance are likely to continue.

