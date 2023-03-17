YOON LIKELY INVITED TO G7 SUMMIT News Today 입력 2023.03.17 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Japanese media reports that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during Thursday's summit, conveyed the intent to invite South Korea to the Group of 7 Summit in Hiroshima in May. NHK said Friday that final coordination is underway toward inviting President Yoon Suk Yeol to the G7 gathering, a move aimed at improving bilateral relations. In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper before leaving for Tokyo, President Yoon said that attending the summit would provide an opportunity to establish security and economic cooperation.

Japanese media reports that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during Thursday's summit, conveyed the intent to invite South Korea to the Group of 7 Summit in Hiroshima in May. NHK said Friday that final coordination is underway toward inviting President Yoon Suk Yeol to the G7 gathering, a move aimed at improving bilateral relations. In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper before leaving for Tokyo, President Yoon said that attending the summit would provide an opportunity to establish security and economic cooperation.