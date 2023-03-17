기사 본문 영역

JEJU TO BEGIN DRONE DELIVERIES
[Anchor Lead]

Jejudo Island will launch the country's first paid drone delivery service in the latter half of this year. The transport ministry on Friday unveiled 15 local authorities selected for drone projects this year including Jeju and capital Seoul. In Jeju, drone deliveries of light weight items at a fee will begin later this year for some 130 households on Gapado Island. An airfield for drones to take off and land will be built on Jejudo and Gapado while related safety regulations will also be drafted.
