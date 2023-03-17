EX-PRESIDENT’S GRANDSON EXPOSES FAMILY News Today 입력 2023.03.17 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A grandson of the late President Chun Doo-hwan, who died in 2021, Woo-won, turned to social media and exposed his family's alleged corruption and other criminal activities, claiming that he and his family benefited from dirty money. Chun Woo-won said him and his family are sinners enjoying a lavish lifestyle with black money.



[Pkg]



Chun Woo-won claimed that his family, including himself, were sinners who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle with black money.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "I learned how much slush fund we needed to live like this. It wasn’t the life that could be enjoyed by people who only had 250,000 won in the bank."



He admitted that he also inherited stocks and real estate worth several billions of won from his father Chun Jae-yong, the late president's second-oldest son.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "My father forced me to sign over all the shares to Park Sang-ah in 2018 or 2019. I transferred them all. He then sold all the stocks and still lives lavishly in S. Korea with her."



He also raised allegations about his uncle Chun Jae-kook, his father's older brother.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "Do you know how many companies Chun Jae-kook runs with his acquaintances as figureheads? I don't know all of them, but he told me that he ran a media company, construction company, the Herb Village resort and plans a cruise ship business in the future."



Chun Woo-won claims that his family brainwashed him to believe that his grandfather Chun Doo-hwan was a hero, a defender of democracy, but he now knows that he is responsible for a massacre.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "My family was built on the blood of many people. We should repent for slaughtering all those people and living without shame."



The young grandson said that, even though his family might not be investigated, he would continue to expose his family so that the world would not forget their family's transgressions. He then added that he too would undergo investigations and pay the price for using drugs and brothels in the past.

EX-PRESIDENT’S GRANDSON EXPOSES FAMILY

입력 2023-03-17 15:05:48 수정 2023-03-17 16:45:17 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A grandson of the late President Chun Doo-hwan, who died in 2021, Woo-won, turned to social media and exposed his family's alleged corruption and other criminal activities, claiming that he and his family benefited from dirty money. Chun Woo-won said him and his family are sinners enjoying a lavish lifestyle with black money.



[Pkg]



Chun Woo-won claimed that his family, including himself, were sinners who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle with black money.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "I learned how much slush fund we needed to live like this. It wasn’t the life that could be enjoyed by people who only had 250,000 won in the bank."



He admitted that he also inherited stocks and real estate worth several billions of won from his father Chun Jae-yong, the late president's second-oldest son.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "My father forced me to sign over all the shares to Park Sang-ah in 2018 or 2019. I transferred them all. He then sold all the stocks and still lives lavishly in S. Korea with her."



He also raised allegations about his uncle Chun Jae-kook, his father's older brother.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "Do you know how many companies Chun Jae-kook runs with his acquaintances as figureheads? I don't know all of them, but he told me that he ran a media company, construction company, the Herb Village resort and plans a cruise ship business in the future."



Chun Woo-won claims that his family brainwashed him to believe that his grandfather Chun Doo-hwan was a hero, a defender of democracy, but he now knows that he is responsible for a massacre.



[Soundbite] Chun Woo-won(Chun Doo-hwan’s grandson) : "My family was built on the blood of many people. We should repent for slaughtering all those people and living without shame."



The young grandson said that, even though his family might not be investigated, he would continue to expose his family so that the world would not forget their family's transgressions. He then added that he too would undergo investigations and pay the price for using drugs and brothels in the past.