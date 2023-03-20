“WORKWEEK REFORM NOT CONVEYED PROPERLY” News Today 입력 2023.03.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government and the ruling party decided to come up with countermeasures related to the 69-hour workweek policy. Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said the essence of the 69-hour workweek policy has not been conveyed properly and it was labeled as extreme and unfeasible. The main opposition Democratic Party demanded the withdrawal of the policy saying that it fails to take in to account the harsh reality Korean workers face.



[Pkg]



The ruling party and the government have held their first high-level meeting since the PPP chairman Kim Gi-hyeon took office. Presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki brought up the workweek reform bill, which was not on the agenda. Seemingly acknowledging negative public opinion on the matter, he said the original goal of the reform was to provide workers with more benefits.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-ki(Presidential Chief of Staff) : "The essence of the 69-hour workweek policy has not been conveyed properly and it was labeled as extreme and unfeasible."



Kim says the move drew backlash because the focus was on the 69-hour cap rather than on the "work more, rest more" policy. The PPP also stepped in to quell the controversy. It has vowed to improve communication among the ruling party, the government and the presidential office because the matter needs to be discussed sufficiently in advance to eliminate any misinterpretation.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "The ruling party will listen to public opinion and reflect it in state affairs."



The PPP and the government have decided to revise the policy by reflecting diverse opinions, including those of the young generation and non-unionized workers, before the advance legislation notice period ends on April 17th. The Democratic Party blasted the president for passing the blame, which has resulted in the 69-hour workweek policy losing its direction. The main opposition is demanding the Yoon administration withdraw its policy, saying it fails to take into account the harsh reality Korean workers face, such as not being able to use even five out of 17 days of their average annual leave.

