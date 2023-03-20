MASK RULES REMOVED FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT News Today 입력 2023.03.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters says that starting Monday, the indoor mask mandate will no longer be required upon passengers of public transportation, including buses, subways, taxis and planes. The headquarters said it made the decision, as COVID-19 infections have been on the decline since the removal of most indoor mask requirements on January 30. The mask mandate remains in effect for hospitals, pharmacies and high-risk facilities like nursing homes. However, pharmacies in large, open public spaces such as supermarkets and stations. will be exempt from the rule.

MASK RULES REMOVED FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORT

입력 2023-03-20 15:07:45 수정 2023-03-20 16:45:12 News Today

