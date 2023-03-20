BIKERS THREATEN ROAD SAFETY News Today 입력 2023.03.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.20 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



With the warm Spring season approaching, motorbikes are once again starting to gather at a narrow road in Chungju that leads up to a high mountain, an area that has grown popular as a hot riding site over the past years. However, nearby residents suffer from repeated speeding and loud noise. They've demand building speed bumps to effectively prevent bikers from speeding, but measures haven't been put in place.



[Pkg]



This narrow road winds up a mountain. Motorcycles race up the road with loud roars. The road is curved, blocking the view of what comes a few meters around the corner. Yet the bikers keep riding dangerously. They don't hesitate to overtake cars and even a group of cyclists.



[Soundbite] (Nearby resident) : "There were about 100 motorcycles. The noise was loud enough to echo around the mountain. They were all bike club members."



Over the past few years this road leading up to the 360-meter high mountain has grown popular as a hot riding site among motorcycle club members. But nearby residents suffer from repeated speeding and loud noise.



[Soundbite] Koh Sang-bae(Nearby resident) : "This is the only road around here. We can’t drive because the bikers have been a threatening presence for 5 to 6 years."



The police are cracking down on the bikers for violations, such as speeding, illegal tuning and noise pollution. But officers can only do so much.



[Soundbite] (Police Officer(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Only joint efforts can crack down on them. It’s hard for us to catch them because they ride in large groups."



This is why residents demand building speed bumps like in other areas which can effectively prevent bikers from speeding. But the Boeun Construction Management Office overseeing the road says since it is a national arterial road speed bumps cannot be built especially since such installations could lead to accidents. The safety of local residents and drivers is threatened by the inconsiderate behaviors of some motorcycle riders and complacent responses from the road management authority.

