TURTLE SHIP ACCURATELY RESTORED News Today 입력 2023.03.20 (15:07) 수정 2023.03.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Restoration efforts have been continuing for the 'Turtle Ship' which was used during the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592. However, restoring this priceless relic has been difficult as neither an original ship nor its design have been found so far. Recently, a scientist restored a turtle ship using computer graphics after seeing a drawing of it which was drawn 200 years after the Japanese invasion.



[Pkg]



The turtle ship is often featured in movies and TV shows. However, restoring this priceless relic is difficult because neither an original ship nor its design have been found so far. Former Korea Aerospace Research Institute chief Chae Yeon-seok, who has been studying Joseon-era weapons and turtle ship artillery, has made an interesting discovery. In a letter written to King Sunjo in 1809, Shin Dae-hyun, who served as naval commander of the three provinces, said a book written by Admiral Yi Sun-shin in 1795 contained information that could be viewed as the design of the turtle ship. The document said the great admiral's book contained a detailed graph of the ship and anyone could understand how to build it just by referring to it. It added this is how the turtle ship should be built.



[Soundbite] Chae Yeon-seok(Former chief of Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "This idea submitted to the king that the book could be used as a ship design is a meaningful finding."



Based on these historic documents, the Tongjeyeong-type turtle ship, regarded to be the same level as the Jeolla Jwasuyoung-type turtle ship at the time, has been restored using computer graphics for the first time in 228 years. The roof was not covered entirely with steel, and only the center of the third-level deck was adorned with semi-cylindrical planks. The deck measures 26.6 m by 10 m, wider than previously known. A document that can be viewed as proof that naval guns were used on the third level of the ship has also been disclosed.



[Soundbite] Chae Yeon-seok(Former chief of Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "This will be of great help in finding the genuine form of the turtle ship that was used during the Japanese invasion."



In-depth studies and historical verification of the turtle ship should be carried out on various levels from now on.

TURTLE SHIP ACCURATELY RESTORED

입력 2023-03-20 15:07:45 수정 2023-03-20 16:45:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Restoration efforts have been continuing for the 'Turtle Ship' which was used during the Japanese invasion of Korea in 1592. However, restoring this priceless relic has been difficult as neither an original ship nor its design have been found so far. Recently, a scientist restored a turtle ship using computer graphics after seeing a drawing of it which was drawn 200 years after the Japanese invasion.



[Pkg]



The turtle ship is often featured in movies and TV shows. However, restoring this priceless relic is difficult because neither an original ship nor its design have been found so far. Former Korea Aerospace Research Institute chief Chae Yeon-seok, who has been studying Joseon-era weapons and turtle ship artillery, has made an interesting discovery. In a letter written to King Sunjo in 1809, Shin Dae-hyun, who served as naval commander of the three provinces, said a book written by Admiral Yi Sun-shin in 1795 contained information that could be viewed as the design of the turtle ship. The document said the great admiral's book contained a detailed graph of the ship and anyone could understand how to build it just by referring to it. It added this is how the turtle ship should be built.



[Soundbite] Chae Yeon-seok(Former chief of Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "This idea submitted to the king that the book could be used as a ship design is a meaningful finding."



Based on these historic documents, the Tongjeyeong-type turtle ship, regarded to be the same level as the Jeolla Jwasuyoung-type turtle ship at the time, has been restored using computer graphics for the first time in 228 years. The roof was not covered entirely with steel, and only the center of the third-level deck was adorned with semi-cylindrical planks. The deck measures 26.6 m by 10 m, wider than previously known. A document that can be viewed as proof that naval guns were used on the third level of the ship has also been disclosed.



[Soundbite] Chae Yeon-seok(Former chief of Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "This will be of great help in finding the genuine form of the turtle ship that was used during the Japanese invasion."



In-depth studies and historical verification of the turtle ship should be carried out on various levels from now on.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

