"BASELESS JAPANESE ARTICLES REGRETTABLE" News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office repeatedly made it clear that the issue of Dokdo islets or wartime sex slavery were not discussed during the recent South Korea-Japan summit, expressing regret towards some Japanese media outlets that reported such issues were discussed. On the issue of import restrictions on Japanese fisheries, the presidential office said they cannot disclose if the two leaders discussed the item in detail, but said the safety and sentiment of the people must be taken into consideration.



[Pkg]



Seoul's top office has expressed regret towards select Japanese media outlets. It criticized Japanese news outlets for prematurely spreading baseless information only to soundlessly back out when it's found to be false. The presidential office said South Korea's diplomatic authorities find it regrettable that groundless or distorted media reports were released, and urged that similar incidents be prevented in the future. The presidential office clearly reiterated there was no discussion on Dokdo or wartime sex slavery issues at the recent summit. However, it declined to comment on whether the issues were mentioned unilaterally. On the issue of import restrictions on Japanese fisheries, the presidential office says it cannot disclose if the two leaders discussed the item in detail. It added the matter was brought up in a meeting with Japanese politicians, and the South Korean side said lifting restrictions would be unacceptable as long as the matter concerns public health and safety. The Korean side said two preconditions were needed for lifting of the restrictions: scientific proof of safe consumption and public trust that Japanese seafood is safe. Kyodo News has reported that when former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga brought up the issue of treated radioactive water discharge from the Fukushima nuclear power plant at a meeting on March 17, the Korean president responded by saying scientific analysis was needed. The presidential office has insinuated that such remarks by Japanese politicians have political overtones. Meanwhile, it is stressing follow-up measures for the recent Seoul-Tokyo summit



[Soundbite] Lee Do-woon(Presidential Spokesperson) : "Pres. Yoon has urged each ministry to do its best to devise follow-up measures so the public can feel the improvements in bilateral ties and cooperation."



Opposition lawmakers have also proposed taking part in re-establishing Korea-Japan relations.

