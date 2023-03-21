KISHIDA INVITES YOON TO G7 SUMMIT News Today 입력 2023.03.21 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has assessed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's invitation to the Group of Seven(G7) summit as a positive measure in line with the results of their summit. Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that Yoon made the assessment after the Japanese leader invited him to the G7 summit scheduled in Hiroshima in May. According to Japanese media on Monday, Kishida told reporters during his visit to India that he invited President Yoon to the upcoming G7 gathering.

