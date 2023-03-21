기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

KISHIDA INVITES YOON TO G7 SUMMIT
입력 2023.03.21 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.21 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has assessed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's invitation to the Group of Seven(G7) summit as a positive measure in line with the results of their summit. Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that Yoon made the assessment after the Japanese leader invited him to the G7 summit scheduled in Hiroshima in May. According to Japanese media on Monday, Kishida told reporters during his visit to India that he invited President Yoon to the upcoming G7 gathering.
  • KISHIDA INVITES YOON TO G7 SUMMIT
    • 입력 2023-03-21 15:05:51
    • 수정2023-03-21 16:45:00
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has assessed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's invitation to the Group of Seven(G7) summit as a positive measure in line with the results of their summit. Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that Yoon made the assessment after the Japanese leader invited him to the G7 summit scheduled in Hiroshima in May. According to Japanese media on Monday, Kishida told reporters during his visit to India that he invited President Yoon to the upcoming G7 gathering.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!