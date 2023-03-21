U.S. ISSUES 2022 HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT News Today 입력 2023.03.21 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released every year by the U.S. State Dept. pointed out that "arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, killings, trafficking in persons and child labor" are rampant in North Korea. Regarding major human rights issues in South Korea, the report pointed out 'restrictions on freedom of expression' using defamation.



[Pkg]



The U.S. State Department says in its 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices that North Korea "is an authoritarian state led by the Kim family since 1949." The report points out "arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, killings, trafficking in persons and child labor" in the North. It says the regime tortures defectors in detention facilities using such methods as electric shock and water torture, resulting in child deaths and forced abortion. The report blasted the North for human rights abuses by its officials and not punishing them for committing acts of torture. This is the third country report on human rights practices since Joe Biden took office. The U.S. secretary of state Tony Blinken said the same standards were applied to all countries.



[Soundbite] Tony Blinken(U.S. Secretary of State)



As to major human rights issues in South Korea, the report pointed out " restrictions on freedom of expression, including the use of criminal libel laws; government corruption; lack of investigation of and accountability for gender-based violence." It specifically cited the incident when the top office barred an MBC reporter from boarding the presidential aircraft to cover Pres. Yoon's overseas trip after the broadcaster released a tape of what it reported as Yoon criticizing a foreign legislature last September. The Daejang-dong land development scandal, which was mentioned in the 2021 report, was again included in the 2022 report in the section on government corruption. The report covers 198 nations. Blinken said, "The United States faces its own set of challenges on human rights and the willingness to confront its challenges openly – not to pretend they don’t exist – is what distinguishes democracies."

U.S. ISSUES 2022 HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT

입력 2023-03-21 15:05:52 수정 2023-03-21 16:45:00 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released every year by the U.S. State Dept. pointed out that "arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, killings, trafficking in persons and child labor" are rampant in North Korea. Regarding major human rights issues in South Korea, the report pointed out 'restrictions on freedom of expression' using defamation.



[Pkg]



The U.S. State Department says in its 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices that North Korea "is an authoritarian state led by the Kim family since 1949." The report points out "arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, killings, trafficking in persons and child labor" in the North. It says the regime tortures defectors in detention facilities using such methods as electric shock and water torture, resulting in child deaths and forced abortion. The report blasted the North for human rights abuses by its officials and not punishing them for committing acts of torture. This is the third country report on human rights practices since Joe Biden took office. The U.S. secretary of state Tony Blinken said the same standards were applied to all countries.



[Soundbite] Tony Blinken(U.S. Secretary of State)



As to major human rights issues in South Korea, the report pointed out " restrictions on freedom of expression, including the use of criminal libel laws; government corruption; lack of investigation of and accountability for gender-based violence." It specifically cited the incident when the top office barred an MBC reporter from boarding the presidential aircraft to cover Pres. Yoon's overseas trip after the broadcaster released a tape of what it reported as Yoon criticizing a foreign legislature last September. The Daejang-dong land development scandal, which was mentioned in the 2021 report, was again included in the 2022 report in the section on government corruption. The report covers 198 nations. Blinken said, "The United States faces its own set of challenges on human rights and the willingness to confront its challenges openly – not to pretend they don’t exist – is what distinguishes democracies."