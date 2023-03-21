EXPORT BAN ON N. KOREA RECON SATELLITE

기사 본문 영역
Seoul's foreign ministry has announced a list of products to be banned for export to North Korea in response to the regime's development of military reconnaissance satellites. The list, which is shared with allies, includes 77 items used in satellite systems across the board such as optical payloads, antennas and other equipment. The ministry said these items making their way into North Korea via a third country will be banned. The government has also newly sanctioned four individuals and six entities in relation to North Korea.
