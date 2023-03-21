RULING PARTY OPPOSES PARL. SEAT INCREASE News Today 입력 2023.03.21 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.21 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding ongoing discussions on overhauling the electoral system ahead of the parliamentary elections set for April 2024, the ruling People Power Party officially voiced their opposition in increasing the total number of parliamentary members from 300 to 350. The main opposition Democratic Party said they're voicing opposition without a proper discussion, only to break through the difficulty caused by the humiliating diplomacy.



[Pkg]



With the rival parties all attending, a subcommittee of the special parliamentary committee on political reform made three proposals for revising the electoral system, which will be discussed at a plenary session. Two of them are based on a single-member electorate system with different proposals for a proportional representation system. In this case, the number of parliamentary seats filled through the proportional representation system will jump by 50. The other is to introduce a proportional representation system on the basis of a multi-seat constituency system. However, the leadership of the People Power Party voiced opposition to an increase in the total number of parliamentary members.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "There is no point in including the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats in the session’s agenda."



As party members continue to criticize the increase, saying that it can be deemed as a move to promote lawmakers' own interest, the ruling party said that they might boycott the plenary session if the current proposal is kept. This is a far cry from its earlier stance that it would be desirable to attend the plenary session for discussions on the election law revision. The Democratic Party is also taking a cautious approach toward increasing the number of parliamentary seats. However, it insists that it would be better to listen to varying opinions through the plenary session. The main opposition party criticized the PPP for abruptly opposing the three proposals citing public sentiment after agreeing to them at a parliamentary session. The DP suspected that the ruling party has changed its stance for hidden political intention.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "We suspect that they are preemptively bringing up this issue with political intention to break through the difficulty caused by the humiliating diplomacy."



In order to discuss the election law revision, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo plans to convene a plenary session on Thursday, which all lawmakers are required to attend. Due to the difference between the rival parties, heated disputes are expected at the special committee's plenary session slated for Wednesday.

RULING PARTY OPPOSES PARL. SEAT INCREASE

입력 2023-03-21 15:05:52 수정 2023-03-21 16:45:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding ongoing discussions on overhauling the electoral system ahead of the parliamentary elections set for April 2024, the ruling People Power Party officially voiced their opposition in increasing the total number of parliamentary members from 300 to 350. The main opposition Democratic Party said they're voicing opposition without a proper discussion, only to break through the difficulty caused by the humiliating diplomacy.



[Pkg]



With the rival parties all attending, a subcommittee of the special parliamentary committee on political reform made three proposals for revising the electoral system, which will be discussed at a plenary session. Two of them are based on a single-member electorate system with different proposals for a proportional representation system. In this case, the number of parliamentary seats filled through the proportional representation system will jump by 50. The other is to introduce a proportional representation system on the basis of a multi-seat constituency system. However, the leadership of the People Power Party voiced opposition to an increase in the total number of parliamentary members.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "There is no point in including the proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats in the session’s agenda."



As party members continue to criticize the increase, saying that it can be deemed as a move to promote lawmakers' own interest, the ruling party said that they might boycott the plenary session if the current proposal is kept. This is a far cry from its earlier stance that it would be desirable to attend the plenary session for discussions on the election law revision. The Democratic Party is also taking a cautious approach toward increasing the number of parliamentary seats. However, it insists that it would be better to listen to varying opinions through the plenary session. The main opposition party criticized the PPP for abruptly opposing the three proposals citing public sentiment after agreeing to them at a parliamentary session. The DP suspected that the ruling party has changed its stance for hidden political intention.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "We suspect that they are preemptively bringing up this issue with political intention to break through the difficulty caused by the humiliating diplomacy."



In order to discuss the election law revision, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo plans to convene a plenary session on Thursday, which all lawmakers are required to attend. Due to the difference between the rival parties, heated disputes are expected at the special committee's plenary session slated for Wednesday.