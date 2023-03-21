“60 PLUS HOUR-WORKWEEK IS EXCESSIVE” News Today 입력 2023.03.21 (15:05) 수정 2023.03.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon delivered a direct message regarding the planned revision to the workweek system reforming, calling for measures to defuse compensation uncertainties workers may feel following the reform with their wages or holidays. The presidential office said the key is being able to manage work hours more flexibly, adding that the total amount of work hours will not increase. But it's still unclear whether this will ease the public's concern over extended overtime work.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has personally conveyed a message regarding the planned revision of the workweek system reform following controversy that it could allow a maximum 69 hour workweek.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "I believe working over 60 hours a week is excessive in terms of health."



He said a weekly cap on work hours is necessary.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "Without a workweek cap, it’s realistically difficult to protect the right to health of vulnerable workers."



Yoon also called for measures to defuse uncertainties workers may feel following the reform.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-woon(Presidential Spokesperson) : "President Yoon ordered countermeasures to defuse concerns about compensation, including wages and leaves."



Senior presidential secretaries on public relations and social affairs as well as other top office officials also met with reporters to explain the aim of the reform. They stressed that the key is being able to manage work hours more flexibly, adding that the total amount of work hours will not increase. Regarding concerns on extended overtime work at night, the top office promised to lay out measures to strengthen oversight and ensure proper compensation. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is demanding the reform plan be completely abolished, questioning whether a 60 hour workweek is any better.



[Soundbite] Yang Kyung-soo(Chair, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions) : "The reform plan encourages death from overwork, allowing long work hours to destroy people’s health and lives."



However employers insist the current reform plan allowing a 69-hour workweek must be maintained. The controversy is expected to continue for the time being.

