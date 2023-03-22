NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.03.22 (15:09) 수정 2023.03.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In relation to the detailed provisions of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors Act, better known as CHIPS Act, announced in the United States today, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that, in contrast to initial concerns, Korean semiconductor plants operating in China may be able to boost their chip output albeit in a limited way. The Ministry said that since Korean companies’ technologies are consistently being upgraded, additional production increase is possible by advancing the integration process.

This year's COVID-19 vaccines will be administered once in the fourth quarter. The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced today its vaccination plan for this year which aims to prevent the members of high-risk groups from growing critically ill or dying. The disease control authorities said that booster shots for people with weakened immune system will be given twice a year in the second and fourth quarters, given their short antibody duration. The latest vaccine booster is available to everyone free of charge, while the ongoing winter booster vaccination will conclude on April 8th.

