S. KOREA CO-SPONSORS UNHRC RESOLUTION News Today 입력 2023.03.23 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has participated as a co-sponsor in a UN draft resolution on North Korea's human rights violations for the first time in five years. The draft is to be adopted at the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which will run until April 4. From 2019 to the first half of last year under the Moon Jae-in administration, South Korea did not co-sponsor a UN draft resolution on North Korea's human rights issue.

S. KOREA CO-SPONSORS UNHRC RESOLUTION

입력 2023-03-23 15:04:40 수정 2023-03-23 16:45:00 News Today

