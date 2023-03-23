GOVT CARBON NEUTRALITY PLAN CRITICIZED News Today 입력 2023.03.23 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Opposition is growing against the first carbon neutrality implementation plan announced under the Yoon Seok-yeol administration. A public hearing was held just one day after the government announced it's plan to gather public opinion. Climate and environmental groups strongly protested the plan, demanding the disbandment of the commission and withdrawal of the basic plan.



[Pkg]



A public hearing was held to hear people's opinions about the basic plan on carbon neutrality.



[Soundbite] "Scrap the basic plan!"



Loud voices call for the hearing to stop even before the event begins.



[Soundbite] "This is not a hearing. You all know it’s nonsense. Why can’t you speak out?"



The commission chair has a hard time maintaining order.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-hyup(Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth Commission) : "I came to see how your opinions can be incorporated for the sake of everyone’s well-being. In short, I came here to listen."



When the hearing finally begins, sharp criticisms ensue. Criticisms were targeted at uncertain government plans that include carbon capture technology and the feasibility of those plans.



[Soundbite] Choi Ji-na(Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology) : "The plans are very challenging and somewhat excessive. The goals were set on the premise of using uncertain technologies."



Climate and environmental groups held a press conference outside the venue and demanded the disbandment of the commission and withdrawal of the basic plan.



[Soundbite] Cho Eun-sook(Wonbulgyo Eco Network) : "We cannot accept such a basic plan on carbon neutrality and green growth. To seriously respond to the climate crisis, the commission should be disbanded and the basic plan withdrawn."



The government is to finalize the plan after holding two more public hearings by next week. But controversy and protest grow stronger over the basic plan.

GOVT CARBON NEUTRALITY PLAN CRITICIZED

입력 2023-03-23 15:04:41 수정 2023-03-23 16:45:00 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Opposition is growing against the first carbon neutrality implementation plan announced under the Yoon Seok-yeol administration. A public hearing was held just one day after the government announced it's plan to gather public opinion. Climate and environmental groups strongly protested the plan, demanding the disbandment of the commission and withdrawal of the basic plan.



[Pkg]



A public hearing was held to hear people's opinions about the basic plan on carbon neutrality.



[Soundbite] "Scrap the basic plan!"



Loud voices call for the hearing to stop even before the event begins.



[Soundbite] "This is not a hearing. You all know it’s nonsense. Why can’t you speak out?"



The commission chair has a hard time maintaining order.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-hyup(Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth Commission) : "I came to see how your opinions can be incorporated for the sake of everyone’s well-being. In short, I came here to listen."



When the hearing finally begins, sharp criticisms ensue. Criticisms were targeted at uncertain government plans that include carbon capture technology and the feasibility of those plans.



[Soundbite] Choi Ji-na(Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology) : "The plans are very challenging and somewhat excessive. The goals were set on the premise of using uncertain technologies."



Climate and environmental groups held a press conference outside the venue and demanded the disbandment of the commission and withdrawal of the basic plan.



[Soundbite] Cho Eun-sook(Wonbulgyo Eco Network) : "We cannot accept such a basic plan on carbon neutrality and green growth. To seriously respond to the climate crisis, the commission should be disbanded and the basic plan withdrawn."



The government is to finalize the plan after holding two more public hearings by next week. But controversy and protest grow stronger over the basic plan.