GYEONGBOKGUNG NIGHT TOURS TO BEGIN
입력 2023.03.23 (15:04) 수정 2023.03.23 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Gyeongbokgung Palace will be open to visitors at night from April 5 to May 31. The nighttime tours will be operated between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. 200 tickets a day will be set aside for foreign tourists and they can buy the tickets at Gwanghwamun on the day they visit the palace.
  • GYEONGBOKGUNG NIGHT TOURS TO BEGIN
    • 입력 2023-03-23 15:04:41
    • 수정2023-03-23 16:45:00
    News Today
