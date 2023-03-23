GYEONGBOKGUNG NIGHT TOURS TO BEGIN

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Gyeongbokgung Palace will be open to visitors at night from April 5 to May 31. The nighttime tours will be operated between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. 200 tickets a day will be set aside for foreign tourists and they can buy the tickets at Gwanghwamun on the day they visit the palace.
