GYEONGBOKGUNG NIGHT TOURS TO BEGIN News Today 입력 2023.03.23 (15:04)

[Anchor Lead]



Gyeongbokgung Palace will be open to visitors at night from April 5 to May 31. The nighttime tours will be operated between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. 200 tickets a day will be set aside for foreign tourists and they can buy the tickets at Gwanghwamun on the day they visit the palace.

GYEONGBOKGUNG NIGHT TOURS TO BEGIN

입력 2023-03-23 15:04:41 수정 2023-03-23 16:45:00 News Today

