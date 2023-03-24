PETITION ON PROSECUTION POWERS REJECTED News Today 입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



One of the issues that heated up the political sphere and our society last year was the 'prosecutorial investigation authority' issue. As the National Assembly passed a bill to reduce prosecutor's investigative powers, it led to a major conflict and turmoil between opposition parties and the ruling party along with the prosecution. On Thursday, this issue came to a temporary conclusion through the Constitutional Court, which ruled that while there were problems in the amendment process of the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act, the laws themselves could not be invalidated.



[Pkg]



Revisions to the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act were approved in parliament last year. The legislation called for reducing the prosecution's powers to directly investigate major crimes from six types of crimes to only two: corruption and economy. The ruling People Power Party and the justice ministry filed a petition with the Constitutional Court claiming problems with both the bills' content and the procedure of the revision. They requested the court invalidate the legislation. The court has delivered a verdict 11 months after the disputed bills were passed. The court acknowledged there were some procedural problems in the passage of the bills which was led by the main opposition Democratic Party.



[Soundbite] Lee Seon-ae(Constitutional Court Justice) : "The parliament's judiciary committee chief went against the neutral position as chair of the meeting and deprived debate opportunities in the deliberation process, and thereby violated article 49 of the constitution."



However the court rejected the request to nullify the legislation. It did not see the issue at hand as a serious illegality to warrant the scrapping of laws already under implementation. Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon and other prosecutors also filed a separate petition arguing the bills infringe on the prosecution's constitutional right to conduct investigations. Dismissing this petition, the court said that prosecutors' powers to investigate and indict are not constitutional rights but legal rights that can be adjusted through parliamentary legislation, and therefore the petition itself was flawed. Minister Han expressed regret over the court ruling.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "As justice minister, I respect the court decision. However, it's difficult to agree with the conclusion that while the legislation is against the constitution and the law, it remains valid."



Prosecutors also said it was regrettable there was no substantive ruling regarding the constitutionality of the legislation but still noted the significance of the court's acknowledgment of the procedural unlawfulness in the legislative process.

PETITION ON PROSECUTION POWERS REJECTED

입력 2023-03-24 15:17:34 수정 2023-03-24 16:45:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



One of the issues that heated up the political sphere and our society last year was the 'prosecutorial investigation authority' issue. As the National Assembly passed a bill to reduce prosecutor's investigative powers, it led to a major conflict and turmoil between opposition parties and the ruling party along with the prosecution. On Thursday, this issue came to a temporary conclusion through the Constitutional Court, which ruled that while there were problems in the amendment process of the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act, the laws themselves could not be invalidated.



[Pkg]



Revisions to the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act were approved in parliament last year. The legislation called for reducing the prosecution's powers to directly investigate major crimes from six types of crimes to only two: corruption and economy. The ruling People Power Party and the justice ministry filed a petition with the Constitutional Court claiming problems with both the bills' content and the procedure of the revision. They requested the court invalidate the legislation. The court has delivered a verdict 11 months after the disputed bills were passed. The court acknowledged there were some procedural problems in the passage of the bills which was led by the main opposition Democratic Party.



[Soundbite] Lee Seon-ae(Constitutional Court Justice) : "The parliament's judiciary committee chief went against the neutral position as chair of the meeting and deprived debate opportunities in the deliberation process, and thereby violated article 49 of the constitution."



However the court rejected the request to nullify the legislation. It did not see the issue at hand as a serious illegality to warrant the scrapping of laws already under implementation. Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon and other prosecutors also filed a separate petition arguing the bills infringe on the prosecution's constitutional right to conduct investigations. Dismissing this petition, the court said that prosecutors' powers to investigate and indict are not constitutional rights but legal rights that can be adjusted through parliamentary legislation, and therefore the petition itself was flawed. Minister Han expressed regret over the court ruling.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Justice minister) : "As justice minister, I respect the court decision. However, it's difficult to agree with the conclusion that while the legislation is against the constitution and the law, it remains valid."



Prosecutors also said it was regrettable there was no substantive ruling regarding the constitutionality of the legislation but still noted the significance of the court's acknowledgment of the procedural unlawfulness in the legislative process.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

