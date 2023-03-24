PARTIES CLASH OVER COURT RULING News Today 입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling and opposition party showed different responses to the court's decision. The ruling People Power Party criticized the Constitutional Court for undermining its own value and presenting absurd sophistry, while the main opposition Democratic Party urged Minister Han Dong-hoon to take political responsibility for the decision and step down.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party denounced the Constitutional Court's ruling as an extreme case of "ridiculous sophistry." Recognizing the Legislation and Judiciary Committee's procedural flaw yet ruling the legislation itself valid was akin to claiming that 'I did drink but didn't commit drunk driving." The ruling party added that the Constitutional Court hasn't ruled on the suspension injunction filed immediately after the Agenda Coordination Committee held last year. The PPP claims that the political court that has neglected its duty absolved parliamentary violence.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "This is the side effect of the Moon Jae-in administration's appointment of the constitutional court's justices with skewed views."



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party said the reckless political lawsuit filed by the Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon was dismissed and that he must accept responsibility and step down. The opposition party also demanded that the justice minister apologize for legislating an enforcement ordinance to extend the investigation scope of the prosecution even before the court ruling came in and restore the law as it was.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "It is clear that the prosecution was arrogant, believing that a ministry of the executive branch can influence the legislative rights of the Nat’l Assembly. The minister must apologize for trying to nullify the prosecution reform law."



As for the court recognizing the fact that Representative Min Hyung-bae had defected from the DP under false pretense, the liberal party repeated that parliament organization is the exclusive right of the National Assembly and that Min had left the party out of his own conviction.

