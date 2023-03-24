FOLLOW-UP MEASURES TO SEOUL-TOKYO SUMMIT News Today 입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho chaired a meeting of economy-related ministers on Friday and said that government agencies have drafted economic tasks to follow up on the South Korea-Japan summit in an effort to swiftly restore bilateral relations. In detail, Choo expressed plans to launch a consultation body to materialize supply chain cooperation with Japan in relation to a semiconductor cluster to be created in Yongin. He said the number of flights between the two countries will also increase to boost personnel exchanges.

FOLLOW-UP MEASURES TO SEOUL-TOKYO SUMMIT

입력 2023-03-24 15:17:34 수정 2023-03-24 16:45:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho chaired a meeting of economy-related ministers on Friday and said that government agencies have drafted economic tasks to follow up on the South Korea-Japan summit in an effort to swiftly restore bilateral relations. In detail, Choo expressed plans to launch a consultation body to materialize supply chain cooperation with Japan in relation to a semiconductor cluster to be created in Yongin. He said the number of flights between the two countries will also increase to boost personnel exchanges.