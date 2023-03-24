기사 본문 영역

FOLLOW-UP MEASURES TO SEOUL-TOKYO SUMMIT
입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho chaired a meeting of economy-related ministers on Friday and said that government agencies have drafted economic tasks to follow up on the South Korea-Japan summit in an effort to swiftly restore bilateral relations. In detail, Choo expressed plans to launch a consultation body to materialize supply chain cooperation with Japan in relation to a semiconductor cluster to be created in Yongin. He said the number of flights between the two countries will also increase to boost personnel exchanges.
