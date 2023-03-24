기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho chaired a meeting of economy-related ministers on Friday and said that government agencies have drafted economic tasks to follow up on the South Korea-Japan summit in an effort to swiftly restore bilateral relations. In detail, Choo expressed plans to launch a consultation body to materialize supply chain cooperation with Japan in relation to a semiconductor cluster to be created in Yongin. He said the number of flights between the two countries will also increase to boost personnel exchanges.
Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho chaired a meeting of economy-related ministers on Friday and said that government agencies have drafted economic tasks to follow up on the South Korea-Japan summit in an effort to swiftly restore bilateral relations. In detail, Choo expressed plans to launch a consultation body to materialize supply chain cooperation with Japan in relation to a semiconductor cluster to be created in Yongin. He said the number of flights between the two countries will also increase to boost personnel exchanges.
- FOLLOW-UP MEASURES TO SEOUL-TOKYO SUMMIT
-
- 입력 2023-03-24 15:17:34
- 수정2023-03-24 16:45:41
[Anchor Lead]
Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho chaired a meeting of economy-related ministers on Friday and said that government agencies have drafted economic tasks to follow up on the South Korea-Japan summit in an effort to swiftly restore bilateral relations. In detail, Choo expressed plans to launch a consultation body to materialize supply chain cooperation with Japan in relation to a semiconductor cluster to be created in Yongin. He said the number of flights between the two countries will also increase to boost personnel exchanges.
Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho chaired a meeting of economy-related ministers on Friday and said that government agencies have drafted economic tasks to follow up on the South Korea-Japan summit in an effort to swiftly restore bilateral relations. In detail, Choo expressed plans to launch a consultation body to materialize supply chain cooperation with Japan in relation to a semiconductor cluster to be created in Yongin. He said the number of flights between the two countries will also increase to boost personnel exchanges.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음