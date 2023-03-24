“N. KOREA TESTS UNDERWATER ATTACK DRONE” News Today 입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea claimed that it conducted underwater explosion tests of its 'nuclear-capable underwater attack drone' from the 21st to the 23rd. They said that the cruise missile launched on the 22nd was intended for a simulated airburst test of a nuclear warhead.



[Pkg]



The Korean Central News Agency reported that the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission tested a new underwater attack weapons system for three days, from March 21st to the 23rd. The state-controlled North Korean media agency said that a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone participated in the drill conducted in waters off Hamkyongnam-do Province on March 21st. This underwater attack drone reportedly cruised at a depth between 80 and 150 meters for nearly 60 hours before detonating at the target site in the Hongwon-man Bay region Thursday afternoon. KCNA claimed that all the specifications and indicators of the nuclear-capable underwater attack drone were assessed and its lethal strike capability confirmed. The North Korean media agency called the drone a secret weapon which had undergone roughly 50 tests over the past two years since the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party. This is the first time that North Korea disclosed the development and testing of an underwater nuclear weapon. KCNA also reported that the cruise missile unit conducted launch drills on March 22nd to become proficient in strategic nuclear attacks. It claimed that North Korea had launched two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles all of which were fitted with dummy nuclear heads. These missiles reportedly flew 1,500 and 1,800 kilometers toward the East Sea in an elliptical or figure eight trajectory before hitting the target. Earlier, the South Korean military had detected four cruise missiles launched from the Hamheung area in North Korea's northeast region. According to the KCNA report, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test and spoke about the need to take aggressive actions to make enemies aware of the regime's nuclear capabilities.

