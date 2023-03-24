DRONES TO BE MADE EMULATES N. KOREAN UAV News Today 입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (18:16)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been confirmed that the South Korean military decided to produce 100 'low-cost, small unmanned aerial vehicles' modeled after the specifications of North Korean UAVs. However, questions have been raised about the usefulness of these low-spec UAVs.



[Pkg]



This North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle was found in Inje, Gangwon-do Province in 2017. The UAVs that penetrated the skies over Seoul in late 2022 were found to be similar models.



[Soundbite] Ju Il-suk(Joint Chiefs of Staff(Jan. 26)) : "The North Korean UAVs that violated our airspace this time bear much resemblance to the UAVs that crashed on the South Korean territory in the past."



The South Korean military plans to produce 100 small drones, each costing 30 million won, by modeling them after the North Korean UAVs. The wings will be no longer than three meters in length. The drones will be equipped with mirrorless cameras for civilian use and non-expandable camera lenses. Launching pads will be used at takeoff, and parachutes at landing. The drones will be operated manually on land at distance within the communication range. In areas outside the communication range, they will fly on pre-designated routes. The size, functions and piloting method are identical to those of North Korean drones. The military says the drones will be sent to North Korea en-masse as a means of psychological warfare when it launches another drone provocation.



[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Defense Security Forum) : "The goal is to respond with similar measures should North Korea send its drones into our airspace again."



However, some say producing these low-cost drones would be a waste of state funds, because their performance falls far behind the drones possessed by the South Korean military. Sending drones to the North might also be a violation of the ceasefire agreement. After the South Korean military sent three surveillance drones to counter the North's UAV provocation, the United Nations Command pointed out both the North and South violated the ceasefire agreement. The military plans to complete the pilot flights and production of the small drones by July and deploy them at the drone operations command, which is currently in the making.

