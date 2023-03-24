기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday morning raided offices of the Korean Construction Workers' Union, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. Investigators were dispatched to ten locations including branch offices in Seoul and Gyeonggido Province and the homes of union executives. Account books and computer hard disks were confiscated in the raid. The union is accused of providing illegal funds, some 60 million won, to the minor progressive Minjung Party, now renamed the Progressive Party, in late 2019 ahead of the 2020 parliamentary election in violation of the Political Funds Act which bans political donations by corporate entities and organizations. Rank-and-file union members were mobilized to deliver the money.
- CONSTRUCTION UNION RAIDED OVER DONATION
-
- 입력 2023-03-24 15:17:34
- 수정2023-03-24 16:45:42
