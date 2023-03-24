CONSTRUCTION UNION RAIDED OVER DONATION News Today 입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday morning raided offices of the Korean Construction Workers' Union, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. Investigators were dispatched to ten locations including branch offices in Seoul and Gyeonggido Province and the homes of union executives. Account books and computer hard disks were confiscated in the raid. The union is accused of providing illegal funds, some 60 million won, to the minor progressive Minjung Party, now renamed the Progressive Party, in late 2019 ahead of the 2020 parliamentary election in violation of the Political Funds Act which bans political donations by corporate entities and organizations. Rank-and-file union members were mobilized to deliver the money.

CONSTRUCTION UNION RAIDED OVER DONATION

입력 2023-03-24 15:17:34 수정 2023-03-24 16:45:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday morning raided offices of the Korean Construction Workers' Union, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. Investigators were dispatched to ten locations including branch offices in Seoul and Gyeonggido Province and the homes of union executives. Account books and computer hard disks were confiscated in the raid. The union is accused of providing illegal funds, some 60 million won, to the minor progressive Minjung Party, now renamed the Progressive Party, in late 2019 ahead of the 2020 parliamentary election in violation of the Political Funds Act which bans political donations by corporate entities and organizations. Rank-and-file union members were mobilized to deliver the money.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

