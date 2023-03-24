40% OF INCOME SPENT ON REPAYING LOANS News Today 입력 2023.03.24 (15:17) 수정 2023.03.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. Federal Reserve has made its stance clear that it won't further lower interest rates this year. As the Bank of Korea also stated that it's not the right time for a rate cut, it seems that high interest rates will be maintained for the time being. A survey found that household debtors spend an average of 40% of their income on repaying debt.



[Pkg]



This office worker in his 40s took a 300 million won floating-rate mortgage two years ago to buy a home. Since then the rate has risen from about 3 percent to over 5 percent.



[Soundbite] (Debtor with floating-rate mortgage) : "I used to pay KRW 1.5 mn in interest alone. But nowadays I have to pay around KRW 2.3 mn or 800,000 won more."



With the key rate surging from 0 to the mid-3 percent range, debtors have to pay more these days. The debt-service ratio, which indicates the amount of principal that must be repaid from the annual income, surpassed 40 percent in the 4th quarter of 2022. It's the first such spike in four years. In other words, debtors have to spend about 40 percent of their annual income to repay their loans. For one out of every seven borrowers the ratio exceeds 70 percent. However, chances of the high interest rates being cut any time soon are very slim.



[Soundbite] Joo Won(Hyundai Research Institute) : "With exports losing ground as a growth engine, the rising DSR means higher interest payments for households, and subsequently weaker purchasing power and low domestic demand."



High interest rates can further undermine the real estate market as many apartment units remain empty. This means that savings banks and security companies with large loans may end up in bankruptcies. In fact, securities companies' delinquency rates on real estate business loans have more than doubled recently. Concerns are rising that the problem could become particularly serious in real estate projects carried out in rural provinces by small builders.



[Soundbite] Choo Kyung-ho(Deputy Prime Minister for Economy) : "The relevant institutions should keep the situation under control so potential risk factors in the financial market such as vulnerable real estate projects and heavy debtors do not materialize due to market uncertainty."



As of late September 2022 the real estate business loans and business guarantee amounts in the non-banking sector surpassed 115 trillion won.

40% OF INCOME SPENT ON REPAYING LOANS

입력 2023-03-24 15:17:34 수정 2023-03-24 16:45:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. Federal Reserve has made its stance clear that it won't further lower interest rates this year. As the Bank of Korea also stated that it's not the right time for a rate cut, it seems that high interest rates will be maintained for the time being. A survey found that household debtors spend an average of 40% of their income on repaying debt.



[Pkg]



This office worker in his 40s took a 300 million won floating-rate mortgage two years ago to buy a home. Since then the rate has risen from about 3 percent to over 5 percent.



[Soundbite] (Debtor with floating-rate mortgage) : "I used to pay KRW 1.5 mn in interest alone. But nowadays I have to pay around KRW 2.3 mn or 800,000 won more."



With the key rate surging from 0 to the mid-3 percent range, debtors have to pay more these days. The debt-service ratio, which indicates the amount of principal that must be repaid from the annual income, surpassed 40 percent in the 4th quarter of 2022. It's the first such spike in four years. In other words, debtors have to spend about 40 percent of their annual income to repay their loans. For one out of every seven borrowers the ratio exceeds 70 percent. However, chances of the high interest rates being cut any time soon are very slim.



[Soundbite] Joo Won(Hyundai Research Institute) : "With exports losing ground as a growth engine, the rising DSR means higher interest payments for households, and subsequently weaker purchasing power and low domestic demand."



High interest rates can further undermine the real estate market as many apartment units remain empty. This means that savings banks and security companies with large loans may end up in bankruptcies. In fact, securities companies' delinquency rates on real estate business loans have more than doubled recently. Concerns are rising that the problem could become particularly serious in real estate projects carried out in rural provinces by small builders.



[Soundbite] Choo Kyung-ho(Deputy Prime Minister for Economy) : "The relevant institutions should keep the situation under control so potential risk factors in the financial market such as vulnerable real estate projects and heavy debtors do not materialize due to market uncertainty."



As of late September 2022 the real estate business loans and business guarantee amounts in the non-banking sector surpassed 115 trillion won.