ZEBRA ESCAPES ZOO AND ROAMS AROUND SEOUL

[Anchor Lead]



A zebra suddenly appeared on the main streets and alleys of downtown Seoul Thursday afternoon, causing pedestrians to evacuate. The escaped animal came from a nearby children's zoo, and it took approximately three hours for authorities to capture the animal.



[Pkg]



A back alley in Gwangjin-gu District, Seoul. A zebra is found roaming the streets.



[Soundbite] "It's getting away!"



This time the animal enters a motorway and blocks the cars. It precariously maneuvers around the vehicles. The zebra was first spotted in the midst of the city at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday. Not only that, it made its way into a residential area, covering a wide region.



[Soundbite] Moon Kyung-rok(Witness) : "I was drinking coffee when I saw a running zebra out the window. It was running among people and cars. The road was congested at the time. It stayed at an intersection before running toward a mountain."



It turns out that the zebra escaped from a nearby zoo for children. A wooden fence in the zoo was found broken. "It broke the fence and was gone in a matter of seconds." Witnesses shared their testimonies on social media. No injuries have been reported but the startled residents had to evacuate. Police and firefighters installed a safety fence in the residential area and caught the runaway zebra alive about three ours later using a tranquilizer gun and a net.



[Soundbite] Yang Yeon-im(Vendor) : "With nowhere to go in the dead end alley, it blocked the cars over here and didn't know where to go. I think it was confined somewhere."



The young zebra was born at the Children's Grand Park in 2021.



[Soundbite] (Children's Grand Park official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We can't say for sure yet if it escaped for its own reasons or because of problems in the facilities or whether it was startled by pigeons."



The park authority is investigating how exactly the zebra managed to escape and whether it broke the fence on its own.

