ARREST WARRANT FOR DP CHAIR'S AIDE

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors are currently investigating a Baekhyun-dong land development project, in which private businesses allegedly made billions of won through the development similar to the controversial Daejang-dong case. Suspicions have arisen that a close aide of current main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who served as Seongnam mayor at the time, was involved in the case. Just one day after indicting Lee for the Daejang-dong land development scandal, the prosecution has requested an arrest warrant for those involved in the Baekhyeon-dong scandal, and the substantive review of the warrant is currently underway.



[Pkg]



Seongnam City changed the use of land in the Baekhyeon-dong project to provide 300 billion won in profits to a land developer. Prosecutors believe the favor was requested by a private developer through former Korea Housing Technology chief Kim In-sub, a close associate of DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung. Last Thursday, they requested an arrest warrant for a man who assisted Kim to obtain the favor. The request comes just a day after the DP chief was indicted on charges related to the Daejang-dong land development scandal. Prosecutors have charged the man with influence peddling. He allegedly agreed to receive seven billion won from a private developer in return for the favor. He's said to have actually received 3.5 billion won of the sum. Prosecutors have also charged the man with receiving around 70 million won for helping supply wireless communication equipment to local governments back in 2019. He is also the one who testified in the case on false representation as prosecutor involving Lee Jae-myung. Prosecutors believe the man's testimony was false and listed perjury in the arrest warrant. Kim says the money he and the man who helped him agreed to receive from a private developer was a result of a normal business partnership.



[Soundbite] Kim In-sub(Former chief of Korea Housing Technology (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I have a partnership contract and our partnership was confirmed by a civil court. The judge advised that we reconcile."



Lee says prosecutors are trying to link unrelated cases unreasonably. He added he called the man prior to the trial to ask him to tell the truth, not to lie in court. The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing to review the arrest warrant. Prosecutors plan to continue the probe into whether Kim peddled influence at Seongnam City to make it change the land use in the Baekhyeon-dong project.

입력 2023-03-27 15:00:45 수정 2023-03-27 16:45:11 News Today

