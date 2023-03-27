CLASH OVER AHN JUNG-GEUN’S PHILOSOPHY News Today 입력 2023.03.27 (15:00) 수정 2023.03.27 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



March 26th marked the 113th anniversary of the passing of independence activist Ahn Jung-geun. Before his execution, Ahn was writing a book called 'Treatise on Peace in East Asia' in prison, which could never be completed. Ruling and opposition parties clashed over the interpretation of this book. The opposition party argued that "correcting submissive diplomacy is how we honor Ahn Jung-geun," while the ruling party refuted by saying that the opposition is distorting Ahn's emphasis on cooperation between China, Japan, and Korea.



[Pkg]



For 3 straight weeks, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung attended a rally denouncing the Yoon administration for its diplomacy with Japan. On Sunday, he posted a message on social media to mark the day independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun was executed in 1910. Lee criticized the Yoon administration for making all concessions and giving an exoneration to Japan that is bringing back the ghost of militarism. He stressed that correcting the administration's humiliating diplomacy is the right way to honor Ahn Jung-geun's noble sacrifice.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party (March 25)) : "What benefits has the administration’s forced labor compensation plan brought to us? Hasn’t it increased our financial burden?"



Some DP lawmakers highlighted that President Yoon pulled the trigger of betraying the nation. They also said that Ahn sacrificed his life to champion the nation's independence and the Yoon administration is going backwards. The DP also reaffirmed its stance to launch a probe into the administration's diplomatic policies. But the People Power Party refuted the main opposition bloc's claim. The PPP insisted that Ahn wrote about harmony among Korea, China and Japan in his treatise on peace in East Asia and he regarded even colonial Japan as a country to cooperate with. The ruling party criticized the DP for taking advantage of Ahn's philosophy for its own advantage and pledged to sternly deal with the opposition bloc's propaganda to fan anti-Japanese sentiment. Without making specific comments on the DP's blame, the top office spoke about how the president teared up while calling out the names of the 55 fallen service members at a ceremony marking West Sea Defense Day at the national cemetery in Daejeon last Friday.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-woon(Presidential Spokesperson) : "How can the president stay calm and composed when thinking of service members who died in action at a young age? The president said he had cried at heart to see their birth and death date inscribed on the back of the headstones."



The statement is viewed as the administration's emphasis on national security, which was shown in its recent upgrade of the state agency for veterans' affairs to a ministry-level body. The presidential office also made public, three more videos promoting better relations and greater exchanges with Japan.

CLASH OVER AHN JUNG-GEUN’S PHILOSOPHY

입력 2023-03-27 15:00:45 수정 2023-03-27 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



March 26th marked the 113th anniversary of the passing of independence activist Ahn Jung-geun. Before his execution, Ahn was writing a book called 'Treatise on Peace in East Asia' in prison, which could never be completed. Ruling and opposition parties clashed over the interpretation of this book. The opposition party argued that "correcting submissive diplomacy is how we honor Ahn Jung-geun," while the ruling party refuted by saying that the opposition is distorting Ahn's emphasis on cooperation between China, Japan, and Korea.



[Pkg]



For 3 straight weeks, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung attended a rally denouncing the Yoon administration for its diplomacy with Japan. On Sunday, he posted a message on social media to mark the day independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun was executed in 1910. Lee criticized the Yoon administration for making all concessions and giving an exoneration to Japan that is bringing back the ghost of militarism. He stressed that correcting the administration's humiliating diplomacy is the right way to honor Ahn Jung-geun's noble sacrifice.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party (March 25)) : "What benefits has the administration’s forced labor compensation plan brought to us? Hasn’t it increased our financial burden?"



Some DP lawmakers highlighted that President Yoon pulled the trigger of betraying the nation. They also said that Ahn sacrificed his life to champion the nation's independence and the Yoon administration is going backwards. The DP also reaffirmed its stance to launch a probe into the administration's diplomatic policies. But the People Power Party refuted the main opposition bloc's claim. The PPP insisted that Ahn wrote about harmony among Korea, China and Japan in his treatise on peace in East Asia and he regarded even colonial Japan as a country to cooperate with. The ruling party criticized the DP for taking advantage of Ahn's philosophy for its own advantage and pledged to sternly deal with the opposition bloc's propaganda to fan anti-Japanese sentiment. Without making specific comments on the DP's blame, the top office spoke about how the president teared up while calling out the names of the 55 fallen service members at a ceremony marking West Sea Defense Day at the national cemetery in Daejeon last Friday.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-woon(Presidential Spokesperson) : "How can the president stay calm and composed when thinking of service members who died in action at a young age? The president said he had cried at heart to see their birth and death date inscribed on the back of the headstones."



The statement is viewed as the administration's emphasis on national security, which was shown in its recent upgrade of the state agency for veterans' affairs to a ministry-level body. The presidential office also made public, three more videos promoting better relations and greater exchanges with Japan.