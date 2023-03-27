DO KWON TO APPEAL DETENTION EXTENSION

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Following the arrest in Montenegro, Europe, the detention period has been extended for Kwon Do-hyeong, the founder of Terraform Labs and the mastermind behind cryptocurrencies Terra and Luna, who went into hiding just before their crash. Kwon's legal team has announced plans to appeal the decision, potentially further delaying the repatriation process. Foreign media outlets are also highlighting the downfall of Kwon, who was once hailed as a cryptocurrency genius.
[Pkg]
A Montenegrin court extended the detainment of Kwon Do-hyeong for up to 30 days. Kwon's lawyers plan to appeal the decision. His attorney claims that "Kwon's right to defend himself was taken away by not having a Korean interpreter so he couldn't respond properly to the charges." With a possible extended detention and legal battle, it's become even more uncertain when Kwon would be repatriated to Korea. Even when an extradition order is issued, Kwon may decide to file a counter suit in protest.
[Soundbite] Kwon Do-hyeong(Aug. 2022)
The U.S. prosecution have to now compete with their Korean counterparts as they have also charged Kwon with fraud and seven other crimes. Even foreign news outlets are placing the spotlight on Kwon's past actions and the so-called "Terra-Luna scandal". AFP's headline reads "Do Kwon: South Korea's crypto 'genius' turned disgraced fugitive." The article states that thousands of private investors lined up to pour cash into his company as recently as March 2022. The article added that experts had long warned Kwon's model was fundamentally flawed, with some calling it a Ponzi scheme. The Washington Post ran a detailed article with the headline "How Onetime Crypto Titan Do Kwon Became a Fugitive" and probed his past actions and allegations. Kwon had left for Singapore right before his cryptocurrencies Terra and Luna crashed and then disappeared. He was arrested last Thursday at Montenegro's Podgorica International Airport after 11 months on the run.
- DO KWON TO APPEAL DETENTION EXTENSION
