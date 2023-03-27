NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.03.27 (15:00) 수정 2023.03.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff has announced that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea Monday morning. Carried out at around 7:47 a.m.in Hwanghaebuk-do Province, it came in eight days after the North's previous missile launch. The JCS said that in close cooperation with the U.S., the South Korean military is maintaining full readiness posture against possible missile launches the North could conduct additionally. On March 19, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile and claimed that it tested the aerial detonation of a mock nuclear warhead.

South Korea's high-ranking diplomats stationed abroad have gathered in Seoul for an annual meeting. This is their first gathering held under the Yoon administration that launched in May last year. A total of 166 ambassadors, consuls general and other heads of diplomatic missions overseas are joining the five-day gathering. It also marks the first time for them to hold an in-person meeting in four years and three months since December 2018. This year's meeting will focus on discussing the ways overseas missions can help expand exports.

NEWS BRIEF

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2023-03-27 수정 2023-03-27 News Today

