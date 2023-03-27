NUMBER OF MALE NURSES GROWING IN KOREA News Today 입력 2023.03.27 (15:00) 수정 2023.03.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the number of male nurses in South Korea surpassing 30,000, the stereotype that most nurses are female is also changing as well. However, difficulties still persist in the field due to existing stereotypes.



[Pkg]



Yoo Se-woong is a nurse with seven years of experience. He works at an organ transplantation center. He does his best to find the right organ donors for young patients.



[Soundbite] Yoo Se-woong(Nurse with 7 years of experience) : "When I tell people I’m a nurse, they don’t think of it strangely anymore. Rather, they admire my profession."



Yoo is the only male nurse among the eight nurses at this center.



[Soundbite] Yoo Ka-hee(Patient’s guardian) : "I used to doubt male nurses’ skills and meticulousness, but he makes sure to check on us frequently and takes good care of my child."



The number of male nurses in Korea has surpassed 30-thousand about six decades after the nation's first male nurse began work in 1962. This year there are some 3,700 new male nurses, more than 30 times the number recorded 19 years ago. The increase stems from the growing demand for nurses and the changing public perception about gender stereotypes when it comes to this profession. However, bias still exists.



[Soundbite] Sohn Chang-hyun(Nurse with 7 years of experience) : "I work hard all day taking care of my patients, but at the end of the day they say their nurse hasn’t checked on them."



Some male nurses complain about gender discrimination at work. Three out of every ten male nurses are tasked with heavy physical jobs just because they are men. Many also say there are no rooms for men to change clothes at their workplaces. Male nurses make up only six percent of all nurses in Korea. They are changing the misperception that being a man is a handicap to becoming a nurse.



[Soundbite] Sohn Chang-hyun(Nurse with 7 years of experience) : "I look like a next-door neighbor but I am a medical worker with medical skills and I truly care about my patients. I hope my patients will accept me as their nurse in charge."

