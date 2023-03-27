BUS DRIVER RETURNS LOST BAG TO TOURIST News Today 입력 2023.03.27 (15:00) 수정 2023.03.27 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A Japanese tourist left a bag containing approximately 800,000 yen in cash, a passport, and plane tickets on a bus, right before he was about to leave the country. Thanks to the bus driver's proactive response and reporting, the tourist found the bag within half a day and returned home safely.



[Pkg]



Inside this city bus a white tote bag sits unattended. It was apparently left behind by a passenger. The passenger had boarded the bus with this bag just a few minutes ago. It belonged to a Japanese tourist who was to depart Korea that day. Inside the purse was Japanese yen worth eight million won, a passport and a plane ticket home.



[Soundbite] Lee Seong-mun(Bus Driver) : "I remembered the purse belonged to a Japanese tourist who boarded the bus. I saw Japanese money inside, I had to get it back to him."



The man put the purse on the seat but soon took his eyes off the bag and went away. He simply forgot about the bag and later got off only with his luggage. The tourist could have been stranded here. As soon as the bus driver arrived at the terminal, he went to the police station to report the lost item. The police found a hotel guest registration card inside the bag and returned it to the owner just under four hours later. Relieved that he could go home, the tourist insisted on giving a reward to the bus driver, but he graciously refused.



[Soundbite] Lee Seong-mun (Bus Driver) : "He’s a foreign visitor to our country. I wanted give him the impression that S. Korea is a friendly and safe country."



Lee Seong-mun saved the tourist in trouble with his prompt assistance and reporting. Nowon Police Station awarded the driver with a certificate of appreciation.

BUS DRIVER RETURNS LOST BAG TO TOURIST

입력 2023-03-27 15:00:46 수정 2023-03-27 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A Japanese tourist left a bag containing approximately 800,000 yen in cash, a passport, and plane tickets on a bus, right before he was about to leave the country. Thanks to the bus driver's proactive response and reporting, the tourist found the bag within half a day and returned home safely.



[Pkg]



Inside this city bus a white tote bag sits unattended. It was apparently left behind by a passenger. The passenger had boarded the bus with this bag just a few minutes ago. It belonged to a Japanese tourist who was to depart Korea that day. Inside the purse was Japanese yen worth eight million won, a passport and a plane ticket home.



[Soundbite] Lee Seong-mun(Bus Driver) : "I remembered the purse belonged to a Japanese tourist who boarded the bus. I saw Japanese money inside, I had to get it back to him."



The man put the purse on the seat but soon took his eyes off the bag and went away. He simply forgot about the bag and later got off only with his luggage. The tourist could have been stranded here. As soon as the bus driver arrived at the terminal, he went to the police station to report the lost item. The police found a hotel guest registration card inside the bag and returned it to the owner just under four hours later. Relieved that he could go home, the tourist insisted on giving a reward to the bus driver, but he graciously refused.



[Soundbite] Lee Seong-mun (Bus Driver) : "He’s a foreign visitor to our country. I wanted give him the impression that S. Korea is a friendly and safe country."



Lee Seong-mun saved the tourist in trouble with his prompt assistance and reporting. Nowon Police Station awarded the driver with a certificate of appreciation.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

